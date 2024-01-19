Left Menu

Illicit country liquor unit busted in Ambernath, hunt on for those involved

An illicit country liquor manufacturing unit was busted in Ambernath in Thane district and ingredients worth Rs 7.40 lakh were seized, a police official said on Friday.The raid was carried out by Crime Branch Unit III in Kumbarli village on Thursday evening, Senior Inspector Naresh Pawar said.We seized metal tanks, filters and other brewing accessories as well as 12,000 litres of raw stock stored in 60 drums.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-01-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 19:53 IST
Illicit country liquor unit busted in Ambernath, hunt on for those involved
  • Country:
  • India

An illicit country liquor manufacturing unit was busted in Ambernath in Thane district and ingredients worth Rs 7.40 lakh were seized, a police official said on Friday.

The raid was carried out by Crime Branch Unit III in Kumbarli village on Thursday evening, Senior Inspector Naresh Pawar said.

''We seized metal tanks, filters and other brewing accessories as well as 12,000 litres of raw stock stored in 60 drums. These items are worth Rs 7.40 lakh. Those involved in the racket managed to flee,'' he said.

A case under Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Prohibition Act has been registered at Hill Line police station in Kalyan and efforts were on to nab those involved, Pawar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024