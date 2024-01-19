IAS officer among 2 arrested for accepting bribe to grant licence in Rajasthan: ACB
A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Friday arrested an IAS officer and fisheries department official red-handed while accepting an alleged bribe, officials said.
A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested an IAS officer and fisheries department official red-handed while accepting an alleged bribe, officials said. The complainant had alleged that he was being harassed to pay a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in lieu of granting licence for fishing and transportation in Annapurna Pond in Tonk by fisheries department director Premsukh Vishnoi (IAS) and assistant director Rakesh Dev, Acting Director General of the Bureau Hemant Priyadarshi said in a statement.
The complainant's allegations were verified and on Friday, the ACB arrested Vishnoi and Dev red-handed while taking a bribe amount of Rs 36,000 from the complainant, Priyadarshi said. ACB officials are interrogating the accused, he said.
