Left Menu

IAS officer among 2 arrested for accepting bribe to grant licence in Rajasthan: ACB

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Friday arrested an IAS officer and fisheries department official red-handed while accepting an alleged bribe, officials said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-01-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 23:44 IST
IAS officer among 2 arrested for accepting bribe to grant licence in Rajasthan: ACB
  • Country:
  • India

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested an IAS officer and fisheries department official red-handed while accepting an alleged bribe, officials said. The complainant had alleged that he was being harassed to pay a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in lieu of granting licence for fishing and transportation in Annapurna Pond in Tonk by fisheries department director Premsukh Vishnoi (IAS) and assistant director Rakesh Dev, Acting Director General of the Bureau Hemant Priyadarshi said in a statement.

The complainant's allegations were verified and on Friday, the ACB arrested Vishnoi and Dev red-handed while taking a bribe amount of Rs 36,000 from the complainant, Priyadarshi said. ACB officials are interrogating the accused, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024