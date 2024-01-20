Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official -source in regional pro-Syria alliance
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 20-01-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 14:03 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
An Israeli strike on Syria's capital Damascus on Saturday killed a member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards and wounded others, a source in the regional pro-Syria alliance told Reuters.
The source said the multi-storey building was used by Iranian advisers supporting Syria's government and that it was entirely flattened.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
