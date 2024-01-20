Man gets 20 years in jail for sexually abusing minor boy in UP's Maharajganj

A POCSO court here has convicted a 20-year-old man for sexually abusing a minor boy and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, a public prosecutor said on Saturday.

In addition to the jail term, the court also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, he said.

Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Narayan Singh said that the man named Ganga Yadav was convicted for sodomising the eight-year-old boy in his neighbourhood three years ago.

Yadav lured the boy when he was playing outside his house on March 29, 2021, and took him to an isolated place where he raped him, he added.

The special public prosecutor said that the child later told his mother about the incident who lodged a complaint against Yadav at the Nichlaul police station.

Yadav was booked under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

Special Judge Vinay Kumar Singh held Yadav guilty on Friday after hearing the testimonies of at least six witnesses.

