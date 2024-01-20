Left Menu

CISF guard at Ludhiana MP's residence dies as gun goes off

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 20-01-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 15:57 IST
A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guard, deployed at the official residence of Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, died after his service weapon went off accidentally, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday at the official residence of the MP in local Rose Garden, police said.

Bittu was not in the city at the time of the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sameer Verma said the guard, Sandeep Singh, who belonged to Uttar Pradesh, was alone in his room cleaning his sophisticated Glock pistol when the weapon went off.

The bullet entered under his chin and pierced through his head, police said.

Prima facie it seems that the bullet was fired accidently, they said.

Upon hearing the gunshot, his associates rushed to his room where Sandeep was found lying in a pool of blood. The guard was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the DCP said.

Police sent the body to the local Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

