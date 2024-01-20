Religious places cleaned under special drive in Latur district

More than 100 religious places were cleaned in Latur district of Maharashtra as part of a special campaign ahead of the Ayodhya temple event, an official said on Saturday. The 'Swachh Tirtha' campaign was implemented in urban and rural areas in the last three days which involved government officials, employees, sanitation workers and common people, said Joint Commissioner of Latur municipal administration, Ramdas Kokare.

Roads leading towards religious places and teerths (pilgrimage sites) were also cleaned.

During the drive, 10 tons of garbage was collected in the urban area, he added.

