Three held in Bhiwandi for duping man of Rs 4.5 lakh with black magic cure promise

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-01-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 20:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were arrested in Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly taking Rs 4.50 lakh from a tea-seller after promising to cure him of evil spirits, a police official said on Saturday.

The money was taken over a period of one year starting from January 2023 to perform various rituals at the 60-year-old victim's house in Kamathnagar, the Bhiwandi Town police station official added.

Siblings Vicky Rathod (21) and Roshan Rathod (28), both from Kalyan, and Karan Gosavi (29) from Bhiwandi were arrested under provisions of The Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 and Indian Penal Code, he said.

