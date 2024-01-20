Left Menu

2 farmers electrocuted in UP's Budaun

The victims have been identified as Ramnaresh 50 and Vijay Bahadur 48.They had gone for irrigation in fields on Friday night when they accidentally came in contact with a high-tension wire.The bodies were found on Saturday morning.

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 20-01-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 23:51 IST
Two farmers got electrocuted after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in a village, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishore Srivastava said the accident happened in Allahpur Chamari village. The victims have been identified as Ramnaresh (50) and Vijay Bahadur (48).

They had gone for irrigation in fields on Friday night when they accidentally came in contact with a high-tension wire.

The bodies were found on Saturday morning. The family members have also accused the power corporation of negligence.

The SHO said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

