Left Menu

Man held in Bihar for threatening to blow up Ram temple in Ayodhya

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Araria district of Bihar for calling up the police and threatening to blow up the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, a senior official said on Sunday.Intekhab Alam, the caller, was arrested from his home at Balua Kaliyaganj in Palasi police station area late on Saturday, Superintendent of Police of Araria, Ashok Kumar Singh, said.The man had on January 19 dialled 112, the number on which citizens can seek emergency help.

PTI | Araria | Updated: 21-01-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 16:38 IST
Man held in Bihar for threatening to blow up Ram temple in Ayodhya
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Araria district of Bihar for calling up the police and threatening to “blow up” the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, a senior official said on Sunday.

Intekhab Alam, the caller, was arrested from his home at Balua Kaliyaganj in Palasi police station area late on Saturday, Superintendent of Police of Araria, Ashok Kumar Singh, said.

''The man had on January 19 dialled 112, the number on which citizens can seek emergency help. He claimed his name was Chhota Shakeel and that he was a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim,” Singh told PTI.

''Alam said over phone that he would blow up the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22... he does not have a criminal record, but seems to be mentally unstable,” the SP said.

Singh said ''in view of the sensitivity of the issue”, a case has been registered at Palasi police station. His mobile phone has also been seized by police.

The police officer said ''as soon as the call was received, details were shared with the cyber cell. The mobile number from which he had made the call was found to be registered in the name of his father''.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to be held on January 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
2
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
3
Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investors flock to Retik Finance (RETIK)

Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investor...

 United States
4
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024