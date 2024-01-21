Left Menu

Illegally stored fuel, chemicals seized from godown in Mumbai; one held

Updated: 21-01-2024 19:44 IST
Illegally stored fuel, chemicals seized from godown in Mumbai; one held
The Mumbai police seized fuel and chemicals stored illegally in a godown at Sewree here and arrested one person during a raid, an official said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided a godown on Saturday night and found diesel, chemicals and other materials stored illegally on the premises, the official said.

The police arrested Moin Khan (46) while the other accused, Mahir Khan (51), is wanted in the case, he said. Diesel, chemicals and flammable materials kept in the drum along with four tempos were seized from the godown, he said, adding that the total value of the seizure is Rs 8.7 lakh.

A case under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, the official said.

