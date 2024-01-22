Left Menu

Indian Army reaches Egypt to take part in 2nd Joint Special Forces Exercise CYCLONE

The Exercise will involve planning and execution of special operations in sub conventional domain and conducted in three phases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 18:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army contingent comprising 25 personnel reached Egypt to take part in the 2nd edition of India-Egypt Joint Special Forces Exercise CYCLONE.  The Exercise will be conducted at Anshas, Egypt from 22nd January to 1st February 2024.  The first edition of the exercise was conducted last year in India.

The Indian contingent is being represented by troops from The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and Egyptian contingent comprising 25 personnel is being represented by Egyptian Commando Squadron and Egyptian Airborne Platoon.

Aim of the Exercise is to acquaint both the sides with each other’s operating procedures in the backdrop of Special Operations in desert/ semi desert terrain under Chapter VII of United Nations Charter.  Exercise CYCLONE is designed to develop bilateral military cooperation and strengthen bond between two armies through conduct of discussions and rehearsal of tactical military drills.

The Exercise will involve planning and execution of special operations in sub conventional domain and conducted in three phases. While the first phase will include Military Exhibitions and Tactical Interactions, second phase will focus on training on Improvised Explosive Device (IED), counter IED and Combat First Aid. The third and final phase will encompass Joint Tactical Exercise based on Fighting in Built-up Area and Hostage Rescue Scenarios.

The Exercise will provide an opportunity to both the contingents to strengthen their bond and share best practices. It will also act as a platform to achieve shared security objectives and foster bilateral relations between two friendly nations.

(With Inputs from PIB)

