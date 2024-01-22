Tibetan parliamentarians meet Maharashtra governor

A delegation of three members of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) on Monday met Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan here.

Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tsetan, Dondup Tashi and Tsering Yangchen were present on the occasion, a Raj Bhavan release said.

It was a courtesy call, the release added.

