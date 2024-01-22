Left Menu

Water supply hit in parts of north Delhi due to interconnection work: DJB

Water supply was affected for hours on Monday in several areas of north Delhi due to a shutdown for a water line maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board DJB said in a statement. Water tanker will be available on request, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 18:25 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Water supply was affected for hours on Monday in several areas of north Delhi due to a shutdown for a water line maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said in a statement. ''Due to interconnection of 700 mm diameter water line by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Ltd near Ghanta Ghar, Shakti Nagar, the shutdown for 12 hours is required on Monday from 9 am to 9 pm. ''Due to this the water supply will be affected in Kamla Nagar, Roop Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, New Chandrawal village, Shakti Nagar, Sindhora Kalan (partly), Sanjay Nagar (partly), Malka Ganj etc.,'' the DJB said in an advisory.

Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance according to their requirement. Water tanker will be available on request, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

