US Supreme Court to hear Oklahoma death row inmate Glossip's appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip's bid to challenge his conviction for a 1997 murder-for-hire based on his claim that prosecutors wrongly withheld key evidence favorable to his defense.

The justices took up Glossip's appeal of a lower court's refusal to grant him a hearing after that court determined the newly obtained evidence would not have changed the outcome of Glossip's case. The Supreme Court in May halted Glossip's scheduled execution while they considered whether to take up his appeal challenging his conviction on various grounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)