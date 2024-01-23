Soumya Vishwanathan case: HC asks police to respond to convicts appeals challenging life term
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the police to respond to appeals filed by four convicts in the case of murder of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan challenging their conviction and life sentence.
A bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain issued notice to the police on the appeals by Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljit Singh Malik and Ajay Kumar.
The high court also asked the authorities to file reply to the convicts' interim application seeking suspension of their sentence.
It listed the application for hearing on February 12.
Soumya was shot dead on September 30, 2008 while she was returning home in her car from office.
The police had claimed robbery as the motive behind the killing of Soumya.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SC extends NCP leader Nawab Malik's bail by 6 months in money laundering case
HC rejects parole plea of Ravi Kapoor serving life term in Jigisha, Soumya murder cases
Delhi HC asks police to respond to appeals by 4 convicts in murder case of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan challenging conviction.
Shoaib Malik ties knot with Pakistan actor Sana Javed
Eyewitness identifies JKLF chief Malik as shooter behind 1990 killing of 4 IAF men