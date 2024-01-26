U.S. Senate border negotiations continue -Democrats' Schumer
U.S. Senate negotiations on a national security supplemental bill, which includes key talks about securing the U.S.-Mexico border, continue to move forward, with negotiations to occur over the weekend, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor on Thursday.
