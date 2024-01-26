Left Menu

R-Day parade: Indian Coast Guard band marches down Kartavya Path

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 11:24 IST
R-Day parade: Indian Coast Guard band marches down Kartavya Path
The elegantly dressed Indian Coast Guard band marched down the Kartavya Path on the occasion of 75th Republic Day, playing the tune ''Suraksha''.

The band was under the command of Pappanoor G Babu.

The Indian Coast Guard -- 'Sentinels of our Seas' -- contingent was led by Assistant Commandant Chunauti Sharma followed by officers of assistant commandants Priya Dahiya, Hardik and Pallavi.

The dynamic, visible and spirited armed force ensures the safety, security and cleanliness of the seas around the Indian sub-continent in the maritime zone of India.

The Indian Coast Guard has a fleet of 154 ships and 78 aircraft.

It is also the nodal agency for coordinating maritime search and rescue in 4.6 million square kilometer Indian Search and Rescue Region. It has saved about 11,516 lives at sea since inception which translates to saving one life every second day.

