Left Menu

Plumber dies after falling into lift duct at under-construction site in Thane

Kumar sustained serious injuries after he lost his balance and plunged into a lift duct filled with water. The police on Thursday registered a case against the building contractor at the site under Indian Penal Code section 304A causing death by negligence, said the station house officer of the police station.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-02-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 09:45 IST
Plumber dies after falling into lift duct at under-construction site in Thane
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old plumber died after he fell into a lift duct at a construction site in Maharashtra’s Thane city, an official said on Friday.

In a complaint filed at the Kapurbawdi police station, a relative of victim Pradhyum Ashok Kumar said that he was working without any safety gear when the accident took place on January 30. Kumar sustained serious injuries after he lost his balance and plunged into a lift duct filled with water. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said citing the complaint. The police on Thursday registered a case against the building contractor at the site under Indian Penal Code section 304A (causing death by negligence), said the station house officer of the police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024