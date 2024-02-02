Industrial court directs labour union not to create nuisance at Mumbai hospital

An industrial court has directed a labour union not to cause any nuisance to the doctors, patients and other staff at Mumbai's Hinduja hospital, observing that it has "engaged in unfair labour practice".

The industrial court here passed the order on January 31 while hearing a complaint of the hospital, located in the Mahim area, against the labour union – Maharashtra Navnirman Kamgar Sena (NKS).

In its complaint, P D Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre claimed that the union, despite having no "locus standi" (the right to bring legal action to a court), was "coercing and pressurizing" the management over issues related to staff wage.

The hospital said it has employed 2,600 permanent employees, out of which 968 employees are from bargainable cadre. There is a recognized union, 'Bhartiya Kamgar Sena (BKS), functioning at the hospital, the complaint said.

According to the hospital, it has been entering into long-term wage settlements with BKS concerning the employees in the bargainable cadre. A negotiation was underway on the fresh charter of demand presented by the "recognised union" after the expiry of the earlier settlement, it said.

NKS is an unrecognized union and the issues that are of a collective nature can be dealt with only by the recognized union, it said, adding that NKS has no locus standi in the process.

The hospital said that there is every possibility that the respondents (NKS and its members) will continue to resort to "disruptive" activities on the hospital premises which would paralyse its activities.

"Hence it was praying for a restraining order against the respondents from staging, conducting, inciting, encouraging any demonstration, or holding a dharna inside or outside the premises of the Complainant Hospital or within a radius of 200 metres from the main gates of the said premises,'' the complaint said.

The NKS, in its written response, denied the allegation of unfair labour practice. No incident of staging, encouraging or instigating such forms of coercive actions has been shown by the complainant, it said.

The complainant has been signing a separate settlement with the nurses in the hospital. NKS members are being pressured and coerced to leave the union and join the recognised union, it said.

The NKS contended that the complainant has "with malafide intention refused to hold any negotiations" with them and that the complaint has been filed with the industrial court only to coerce their members to accept the agreement signed in 2018.

R S Nimbalkar, industrial court member, held that the respondents have "engaged in unfair labour practice" under the provisions of the Maharashtra Recognition of Trade Unions and Prevention of Unfair Labour Practices Act.

"The respondents should not cause any type of nuisance or disturbance to the patients, their relatives, doctors, nurses and supporting staff," the industrial court said.

It further directed them not to commit any act disturbing public peace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)