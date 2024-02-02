Left Menu

Delhi: Woman raped by social media friends

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped here after being drugged by two men, who were her friends on a social media platform, police said on Friday. The complainant claimed that the food was laced with drugs and she felt dizzy after having it, they said.On gaining consciousness, she realised she was sexually assaulted, according to the womans complaint.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 11:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped here after being drugged by two men, who were her friends on a social media platform, police said on Friday. They were arrested from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday based on a case registered at the Ambedkar Nagar police station on Wednesday, they said.

The woman in her complaint said that around 1 pm on Monday, the men called her at a signalled intersection in Madangir, police said. She claimed that they asked her to sit on their scooter but she refused. The men threatened her with dire consequences and she agreed to travel with them, police said, citing her complaint. The men took her to Malviya Nagar where they had food. The complainant claimed that the food was laced with drugs and she felt dizzy after having it, they said.

On gaining consciousness, she realised she was sexually assaulted, according to the woman's complaint. Police said the accused -- 19 and 21 years old -- have been arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 376-D (gang-rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

