FY'24 asset monetisation falls short of target at Rs 1.50 lakh cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 11:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The central government and Central Public Sector Enterprises are estimated to monetise assets worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore in the current fiscal, a tad lower than the targeted of Rs 1.75 lakh crore, a senior official said.

Under the National Monetisation Pipeline, the aggregate monetisation potential of the central government's brownfield infrastructure assets has been estimated at Rs 6 lakh crore over a four-year period, from FY 2022 to FY 2025.

In an interview to PTI TV, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said about Rs 1.75 lakh crore was the target for asset monetization this year and ''we are going to achieve something like Rs 1.50 lakh crore through monetisation''.

Pandey said monetisation is going on through infrastructure investment trust (InvITs), Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) in mining, road and power sector and is beginning to happen in the petroleum sector.

''The asset monetisation proceeds do not visibly appear in the Budget... to the extent NHAI does it and the receipts are with the government that is only reflected in the Budget,'' Pandey said in most cases the proceeds accrues to the enterprise and not to the government.

Asset Monetization, based on the philosophy of Creation through Monetisation, is aimed at tapping private sector investment for new infrastructure creation. It also creates employment opportunities, thereby enabling high economic growth and integrating the rural and semi-urban areas for overall public welfare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

