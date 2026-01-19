French PM will use 49.3 constitutional power to pass budget without Parliament vote
France's Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu confirmed in a news conference on Monday he will invoke the constitutional power defined in Article 49.3 to force a budget for 2026 through Parliament without a vote.
Lecornu had originally pledged in October he would not invoke the Article 49.3.
