French PM will use 49.3 constitutional power to pass budget without Parliament vote

France's ‌Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu ⁠confirmed in a news conference on ​Monday he will invoke ‍the constitutional power defined in ⁠Article ‌49.3 ⁠to force a budget ‍for 2026 through ​Parliament without a ⁠vote.

Lecornu had originally ⁠pledged in October he ⁠would not invoke the ⁠Article ‌49.3.

