Private school in Delhi's RK Puram receives bomb threat

A private school located in south-west Delhi’s RK Puram received a bomb threat, police said on Friday.

The school was immediately vacated and a search operation was launched, they said.

In September last year, the Lal Bahadur Shastri School in RK Puram received an email about a bomb on the premises that later turned out to be a hoax.

In May, the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road received a similar hoax email about a bomb. The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received two bomb threats, the last on April 12, 2023 via email. The first one was over phone in November 2022. Both turned out to be hoaxes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)