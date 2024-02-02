Left Menu

Man cheated of Rs 20 lakh over loan in Thane district; one booked

The police in Maharashtras Thane district have registered a case after a 38-year-old electrician alleged that he was cheated of Rs 20 lakh by a man who promised to help him set up a hospital, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-02-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 14:15 IST
Man cheated of Rs 20 lakh over loan in Thane district; one booked
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case after a 38-year-old electrician alleged that he was cheated of Rs 20 lakh by a man who promised to help him set up a hospital, an official said on Friday. Pankaj Prabhakar Kangane, a resident of Badlapur East, told the police that accused Nitin Balu Bansode approached him in 2021 with a proposal to set up a hospital as the medical infrastructure was stressed then due to the COVID pandemic. Bansode allegedly promised to facilitate a loan of Rs 25 crore from a trust for the hospital project. On the pretext of the processing fee, he collected Rs 20 lakh from Kangane, who sold his flat to raise the money, the official said citing the FIR.

When the promised loan was never secured, and the accused failed to return his Rs 20 lakh despite follow-ups, Kangane approached the police. Bansode was then booked for cheating, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024