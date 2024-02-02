DPS RK Puram vacated after bomb threat on email, nothing suspicious found

The Delhi Public School in RK Puram on Friday received a bomb threat on email following which the premises were immediately vacated and a search operation launched, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said nothing suspicious was found during the search.

''The school and hostel have been thoroughly searched by the bomb detection team (BDT), but nothing was found suspicious by the teams. Further investigation into the matter is underway,'' Meena said.

The officer further said that the entire premises were searched by the BDT and dog squad after they got a call from the DPS school management.

According to sources, the school received an email about two bombs on the premises at about 9 am after which the administration immediately informed the police about the matter. The police evacuated the school and launched a search operation. Police are tracking the IP address of the email.

In September last year, the Lal Bahadur Shastri School in RK Puram received an email about a bomb on the premises that later turned out to be a hoax.

In May, the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road received a similar hoax email about a bomb. The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received two bomb threats, the last on April 12, 2023, via email. The first one was over phone in November 2022. Both turned out to be hoaxes.

