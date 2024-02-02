Left Menu

HC permits Mahua Moitra to withdraw plea against eviction from govt bungalow

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 14:36 IST
The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra to withdraw her petition challenging the eviction notice issued by the Directorate of Estates (DoE) asking her to vacate the government accommodation allotted to her.

Moitra's counsel said the plea has become infructuous as she has already vacated the premises.

''Petitioner is already stated to have vacated the accommodation in question. Petition is dismissed as withdrawn,'' said Justice Sachin Datta.

The TMC leader moved out of the government bungalow on January 19 after the high court refused to grant her any interim relief.

On January 18, the high court had dismissed Moitra's application seeking to restrain the authorities from evicting her from the government bungalow on cancellation of her allotment following her expulsion, on medical grounds.

She said she was a single woman undergoing treatment at a hospital here and was ready to pay any amount of charges.

The high court, however, said the issue of expulsion of petitioner was pending before the Supreme Court and the issue of extension of time to vacate the government accommodation was inextricably linked with that and as on date, she ''has no right''.

The notice asking Moitra to vacate the bungalow immediately was issued to her on January 16.

Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8 last year, was earlier asked to vacate the house by January 7 after the allotment was cancelled.

She was held guilty of ''unethical conduct'' and expelled from the House for allegedly accepting gifts and other favours from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for asking questions targeting his business rival Gautam Adani.

