Sweden investigates incident at Israeli embassy as terrorist crime

"The criminal classification for the suspected crime is changed to terrorist crime due to grossly illegal threats and attempts to cause public destruction," said the security police, which has now assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 16:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sweden's security police said on Friday that an explosive device found outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm on Tuesday is now being investigated as a "suspected terrorist crime".

Stockholm's bomb squad eventually detonated the object and there were no injuries or damage to the building. The Swedish prime minister later called the incident "an attempted attack". "The criminal classification for the suspected crime is changed to terrorist crime due to grossly illegal threats and attempts to cause public destruction," said the security police, which has now assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

