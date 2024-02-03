US starts retaliatory strikes in Iraq, Syria -officials
The United States started carrying out retaliatory strikes on Friday in Iraq and Syria, three U.S. officials said, after a deadly attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. troops and injured some 40 others.
The strikes are believed to be just the first in a multi-tiered response by President Joe Biden's administration in response to the weekend attacks that were carried out by Iran-backed militants. While the U.S. strikes did not target any locations inside Iran, they are likely to increase concern about tensions in the Middle East spiraling from Israel's more than three-month-old war with Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza.
Two of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the strikes targeted facilities in Iraq and Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and the militias it backs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- Joe Biden's
- Iran
- Gaza
- IRGC
- U.S.
- Palestinian
- Revolutionary Guards
- Syria
- Israel
- Iraq
- Jordan
- The United States
ALSO READ
Israel approves duty-free import of 30 million eggs to offset wartime shortages
Israel to use AI to improve traffic safety
Israel opposes establishment of Palestinian state as part of any post-war scenario: Netanyahu tells US
Israel opposes establishment of Palestinian state as part of any post-war scenario: Netanyahu tells US
Live updates | Only a cease-fire deal can win hostages' release, an Israeli War Cabinet member says