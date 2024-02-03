Left Menu

US starts retaliatory strikes in Iraq, Syria -officials

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2024 02:56 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 02:56 IST
US starts retaliatory strikes in Iraq, Syria -officials

The United States started carrying out retaliatory strikes on Friday in Iraq and Syria, three U.S. officials said, after a deadly attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. troops and injured some 40 others.

The strikes are believed to be just the first in a multi-tiered response by President Joe Biden's administration in response to the weekend attacks that were carried out by Iran-backed militants. While the U.S. strikes did not target any locations inside Iran, they are likely to increase concern about tensions in the Middle East spiraling from Israel's more than three-month-old war with Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza.

Two of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the strikes targeted facilities in Iraq and Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and the militias it backs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting

Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meet...

 Indonesia
2
Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of disconten...

 Global
3
Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say experts

Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say expe...

 India
4
Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024