Knife attack leaves three people wounded in Paris, police say

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 13:43 IST
A knife attack early on Saturday in the Gare de Lyon rail station in Paris left three people wounded, police said.

Police said they had arrested the suspected attacker. Two of the victims suffered light wounds while the third was more seriously hurt but was not in a life-threatening situation, police added.

The suspected assailant's motive was not immediately clear.

