Left Menu

Russia-appointed official says Ukraine shells bakery in occupied eastern Ukraine

Leonid Pasechnik, put in charge of Ukraine's Russia-controlled eastern Luhansk region by Moscow, said two people were taken to hospital and more may be under the rubble after a Ukrainian attack hit a bakery in the city of Lysychansk on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 21:52 IST
Russia-appointed official says Ukraine shells bakery in occupied eastern Ukraine

Leonid Pasechnik, put in charge of Ukraine's Russia-controlled eastern Luhansk region by Moscow, said two people were taken to hospital and more may be under the rubble after a Ukrainian attack hit a bakery in the city of Lysychansk on Saturday. Reuters could not immediately independently verify any details of the report coming out of an area Russian said it annexed in 2022.

Ukrainian officials have not made any statement on the incident. "Several dozen more civilians may remain under the rubble," Pasechnik said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that emergency officials were working at the scene.

Russia's state-run TASS news agency quoted military police as saying two people were killed and six were taken to hospital. Russian news agency RIA quoted the military police as saying up to 40 people "may be under the rubble." On its Telegram channel, RIA showed a video clip it said came from Luhansk's administration of an emergency vehicle hoisting a crushed car next to a ruined building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024