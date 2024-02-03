Iraq summons US charge d'affaires in protest over airstrikes -state media

The Iraqi foreign ministry on Saturday summoned the U.S. chargé d'affaires in Baghdad to deliver a formal memorandum of protest over U.S. airstrikes in Iraq, the state news agency INA reported.

"Iraq reiterated its refusal that its lands be an arena for settling scores or showing force between warring countries," the Iraqi foreign ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)