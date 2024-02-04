Left Menu

DR Congo youth group says seven activists abducted by suspected security agents

"LUCHA is particularly concerned about the safety and physical well-being of its comrades," the group said in a statement on Sunday, calling on the authorities to immediately release those being held. "Instead of carrying out abductions of innocent citizens in Kinshasa, security services could make themselves useful in eastern Congo where armed groups, including the M23, are active." A government source told Reuters the detained activists would be questioned on Sunday, but said it was not clear why they were being held.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 04-02-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 18:18 IST
DR Congo youth group says seven activists abducted by suspected security agents
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Suspected agents of the National Intelligence Agency (ANR) abducted seven youth activists at a peaceful rally in Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday, a youth group said. The LUCHA group said the activists, who included four members of the group, were bundled into a white Jeep by plain clothes agents and taken to an undisclosed location. The incident happened during a rally in the capital Kinshasa to draw attention to the security crisis in the east of the country, LUCHA said.

Democratic Republic of Congo's presidency, which oversees the ANR, told Reuters to seek comment from the ANR. The ANR did not respond. "LUCHA is particularly concerned about the safety and physical well-being of its comrades," the group said in a statement on Sunday, calling on the authorities to immediately release those being held.

"Instead of carrying out abductions of innocent citizens in Kinshasa, security services could make themselves useful in eastern Congo where armed groups, including the M23, are active." A government source told Reuters the detained activists would be questioned on Sunday, but said it was not clear why they were being held. "For the moment we do not know what they are accused of," the source said.

Saturday's rally was organised to mark the 600 days that the strategic eastern border town of Bunagana has been occupied by Tutsi-led M23 rebels, whose renewed offensives since 2022 have forced tens of thousands to flee and worsened the region's decades-long security and humanitarian crisis. "While we are concerned about the M23's advance, the ANR continues to arrest activists protesting the occupation ... Are you with the enemy or with the Congolese people?," said Jean-Claude Katende, president of the African Association for the Defence of Human Rights (ASADHO), on social media platform X on Sunday. "Shame on you."

Rights groups and critics have repeatedly accused President Felix Tshisekedi's administration of stifling dissent and freedom of expression. The presidency and government deny this.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024