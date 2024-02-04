Left Menu

J-K Police arrests drug supplier from Punjab

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-02-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 21:39 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said a notorious drug peddler was arrested from Punjab in connection with a case registered in Samba district last month.

Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Gujarpur village in Tarn Taran district, was arrested in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, a police spokesman said, claiming it to be a ''major success'' in the fight against narcotics smuggling.

Singh, an inter-state heroin smuggler, was booked in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Samba last month.

His apprehension followed the arrest of drug peddler Farman Ali alias "Munna" of Balole Khad village in Samba district on January 24 along with a consignment of heroin and Rs 1.29 lakh in cash.

Ali had transferred an amount of Rs 4.50 lakh to the Punjab-based drug peddler in lieu of heroin.

The spokesman said the police department was leaving no stone unturned to bust the inter-state racket spreading the menace of narcotics in Samba district and its adjoining areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

