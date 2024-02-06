UAE allocates $5 mln for U.N. relief in Gaza - state news agency
The United Arab Emirates has allocated $5 million to support the United Nations in its humanitarian relief work in the Gaza Strip, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.
The allocation of funds followed a visit to the UAE by chief U.N. Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag, WAM said.
