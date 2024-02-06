Left Menu

Senegalese lawmakers vote to hold postponed presidential election on Dec. 15

Senegal's parliament on Monday backed an amended election postponement bill that rescheduled the presidential vote for Dec. 15, after security forces broke up an opposition attempt to block proceedings in the national assembly. The move follows President Macky Sall's unprecedented announcement on Saturday that pitched the West African nation into uncharted constitutional waters and threatens to further tarnish its reputation as a bastion of democratic stability in a region swept by coups.

The move follows President Macky Sall's unprecedented announcement on Saturday that pitched the West African nation into uncharted constitutional waters and threatens to further tarnish its reputation as a bastion of democratic stability in a region swept by coups. As protesters shouted slogans outside parliament, lawmakers discussed the bill that initially proposed rescheduling the Feb. 25 vote to Aug. 25 and keeping Sall in power until his successor is installed.

Just before the final vote, the bill was amended to propose the even later election date of Dec. 15, but it was passed by 105 MPs in the 165-seat Assembly. After hours of procedural discussions, lawmakers had been due to start the debate and vote on the bill, when around a dozen opposition members rushed the central dais and refused to leave, effectively halting parliamentary business.

More than two hours later, security forces moved them off the central area, allowing the vote to proceed. (Additional reporting by George Obulutsa, Rachel Savage, Karin Strohecker and Costas Pitas; Writing by George Obulutsa and Sofia Christensen; Editing by Alessandra Prentice, Andrew Heavens, Deepa Babington and Sandra Maler)

