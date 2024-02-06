US military says it conducted a strike against two Houthi drones

The U.S. military said on Monday that its forces conducted a strike in self-defense against two Houthi drones in Yemen.

"U.S. forces identified the explosive USVs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," U.S. Central Command said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

