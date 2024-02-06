Yemen's Houthis say they fired missiles at two ships in Red Sea

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Tuesday they fired naval missiles at two ships, Star Nasia and Morning Tide, in the Red Sea, the group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech.

Sarea said they were U.S. and British ships, but records from shipping trackers show they are flagged to the Marshall Islands and Barbados.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)