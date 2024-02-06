Left Menu

Five wounded in shooting in front of Istanbul courthouse, shooters killed -minister

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 06-02-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 15:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Five people, including three police officers, were wounded in a shooting in front of a courthouse in Istanbul on Tuesday, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, adding the two shooters had been killed in the gunbattle.

The two shooters - a woman and man - opened fire at a police checkpoint in front of the Caglayan court house around 0846 GMT, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X, without elaborating.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said prosecutors had launched an investigation into the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

