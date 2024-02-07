Left Menu

Israel strike targets Syrian army outposts in Homs province -state media

(Adds army says casualties, more details) AMMAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Israeli missiles struck a number of sites in Syria's Homs province, the Syrian army said on Wednesday, with local sources saying the attacks targeted Syrian army outposts and an airbase in the area.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2024 04:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 04:36 IST
Israel strike targets Syrian army outposts in Homs province -state media

(Adds army says casualties, more details) AMMAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) -

Israeli missiles struck a number of sites in Syria's Homs province, the Syrian army said on Wednesday, with local sources saying the attacks targeted Syrian army outposts and an airbase in the area. Syrian air defense shot down a number of missiles, state media said, without giving details on the targets hit.

A military source later told state media that there were several casualties and people injured as well as damage to property. State television showed ambulances rushing to the scene of a strike, where wreckage and debris lay from a building that was hit. Reuters could not verify the location of the site.

Since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians and soldiers, Israel has escalated its strikes on Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria and also struck Syrian army air defences and some Syrian forces. The attacks targeted the Shuyrat airbase and several locations on the outskirts of Homs, according to a Syrian military intelligence source familiar with the matter.

Israel has for years carried out attacks on what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in a civil war that started in 2011. Fighters allied with Iran, including Hezbollah, now hold sway in vast areas in eastern, southern and northwestern Syria and in several suburbs around the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024