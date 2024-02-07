Iraq and U.S. need to return to negotiating, Iraq foreign minister says,
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, stressed the need to return to dialogue and the negotiating table over the future of the U.S.-led international military coalition in Iraq, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Talks between the two countries began in January, but less than 24 hours later three U.S. service members were killed in an attack that the United States said was carried out by Iran-backed militant groups in Syria and Iraq. The talks have paused since then.
