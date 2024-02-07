Chinese embassy in Netherlands says China would never allow cyberattacks

China would never allow any Chinese entities or individuals to conduct illegal activities such as cyberattacks or use Chinese facilities for such attacks, the Chinese embassy in the Netherlands said in a statement on Wednesday.

The embassy was responding to a report on Dutch intelligence agencies saying Chinese state-backed cyber spies gained access to a Dutch military network last year.

It is the first time the Netherlands has publicly attributed cyber espionage to China.

