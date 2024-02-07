Chinese embassy in Netherlands says China would never allow cyberattacks
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-02-2024 06:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 06:41 IST
- Country:
- China
China would never allow any Chinese entities or individuals to conduct illegal activities such as cyberattacks or use Chinese facilities for such attacks, the Chinese embassy in the Netherlands said in a statement on Wednesday.
The embassy was responding to a report on Dutch intelligence agencies saying Chinese state-backed cyber spies gained access to a Dutch military network last year.
It is the first time the Netherlands has publicly attributed cyber espionage to China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netherlands
- Dutch
- China
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Three arrested in Netherlands on suspicion of circumventing Russia sanctions - Dutch fiscal crime authority
10 MoUs signed between Netherlands companies and Uttarakhand Government during 'Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023'
Indian men's hockey team end tour of SA with 1-5 loss to Netherlands
India lose to Netherlands in quarterfinals of FIH Hockey5s World Cup
Indian men's team falls short in FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024 QFs; loses 4-7 to Netherlands