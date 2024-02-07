Left Menu

Villager killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 07-02-2024 09:07 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 09:07 IST
Villager killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Wednesday.

The body of Michcha Hadma was found on a road on the outskirts of his village Timapur under Basaguda police station limits on Tuesday, a police official said.

As per preliminary information, a group of unidentified Naxalites attacked him with an axe following which he died on the spot, he said.

After being alerted, a police team went to the spot and the body was shifted for post-mortem, the official said.

The exact reason behind the murder was yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that a search operation has been launched in the area to trace the assailants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
2
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024