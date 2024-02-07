Left Menu

UN says war-torn Sudan must not be forgotten, calls for aid funding

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 16:26 IST
UN says war-torn Sudan must not be forgotten, calls for aid funding

The United Nations on Wednesday urged countries not to forget the civilians caught up in the war in Sudan, appealing for $4.1 billion to meet their humanitarian needs, as well as support those who have fled to neighbouring countries. A ten-month war in Sudan between its armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has devastated the country's infrastructure, prompted warnings of famine and displaced millions of people inside and outside the country.

Half of Sudan's population - around 25 million people - need humanitarian assistance and protection, while more than 1.5 million people have fled to the Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan, according to the U.N. In its joint appeal with the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) launched on Wednesday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) called for $2.7 billion in funding to provide humanitarian aid for 14.7 million people.

"Sudan keeps getting forgotten by the international community," U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths told diplomats at the United Nations in Geneva. "There is a certain kind of obscenity about the humanitarian world, which is the competition of suffering, a competition between places: 'I have more suffering than you, so I need to get more attention, so I need to get more money.'"

The U.N. refugee agency asked for $1.4 billion to support nearly 2.7 million people in five countries neighbouring Sudan as part of the appeal. OCHA's appeal last year to provide aid to civilians in Sudan was less than half funded. Griffiths said the international community needed to act with a heightened sense of urgency.

"We must not forget Sudan," he said. "That's the simple message that I have to say today."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
2
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024