Israeli military says it killed two Hamas operatives in Gaza's Rafah

The Israeli air force killed two Hamas operatives on Saturday in Rafah, a city on the Gaza Strip's southern border with Egypt where hundreds of thousands of war-displaced Palestinians are sheltering, the military said.

One of the targets had been responsible for security for Hamas leaders and the other served in a senior investigator for the governing Islamist group, a military statement said. It added that a third, Rafah-based investigator was also killed. (Writing by Dan Williams)

