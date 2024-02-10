Israeli military says it killed two Hamas operatives in Gaza's Rafah
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-02-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 21:57 IST
The Israeli air force killed two Hamas operatives on Saturday in Rafah, a city on the Gaza Strip's southern border with Egypt where hundreds of thousands of war-displaced Palestinians are sheltering, the military said.
One of the targets had been responsible for security for Hamas leaders and the other served in a senior investigator for the governing Islamist group, a military statement said. It added that a third, Rafah-based investigator was also killed. (Writing by Dan Williams)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
