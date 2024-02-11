Left Menu

Second $250 mln instalment of Saudi grant to be reflected in Yemen budget soon -cenbank governor

Al-Maabqi said the second $250 million instalment of the Saudi grant was meant to cover salary payments for a couple of months to help people buy essentials such as food. But he said attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthis on commercial vessels in the Red Sea since November had worsened an economic crisis in war-shattered Yemen.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 15:36 IST
Second $250 mln instalment of Saudi grant to be reflected in Yemen budget soon -cenbank governor
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A second $250 million instalment from a Saudi one-year $1 billion grant will be reflected in Yemen's budget on Sunday or Monday to support salary payments, its central bank governor told Reuters.

Ahmed bin Ahmed Ghaleb Al-Maabqi said the remaining $500 million of the grant, from which the first $250 million was paid out last August, has yet to be transferred to the bank, based in the southern port of Aden. The bank supports the Saudi-backed government as it struggles with a weak currency and high fuel and commodity prices.

Riyadh leads a military coalition in Yemen that has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis since 2015 after the movement ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital Sanaa in the north, forcing it to relocate to Aden. Al-Maabqi said the second $250 million instalment of the Saudi grant was meant to cover salary payments for a couple of months to help people buy essentials such as food.

But he said attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthis on commercial vessels in the Red Sea since November had worsened an economic crisis in war-shattered Yemen. "The situation is already hard as a result of the war going on for more than eight years. With Houthi attacks on oil facilities (in Yemen) and exports halting, the Red Sea attacks have exacerbated the situation.

"The situation is getting more difficult," he added on the sidelines of the 2024 World Governments Summit in Dubai. The Houthis, who control Yemen's capital and most populous areas, have targeted international shipping in the Red Sea in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians against Israel, drawing U.S. and British retaliatory strikes since last month.

Houthis say they will persist with their strikes until a ceasefire is agreed between Israel and Gaza's ruling Islamist movement Hamas, and food and medicine are allowed into the enclave without restrictions to ease a humanitarian emergency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indonesia

Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indon...

 Indonesia
2
"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Emerge as Top Performers for Impressive 10x Returns"

"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and...

 United States
3
Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; Illumina forecasts flat 2024 sales as sluggish demand drags on and more

Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; I...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024