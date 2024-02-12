Left Menu

Israeli Military Successfully Rescues 2 Hostages from Captivity in the Gaza Strip

PTI | Rafah | Updated: 12-02-2024 08:27 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 08:27 IST
Israeli Military Successfully Rescues 2 Hostages from Captivity in the Gaza Strip

The Israeli military said it rescued two hostages from captivity in the Gaza Strip early Monday.

It identified the men as Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Har, 70. It said both men were kidnapped by Hamas militants from Kibbutz Nir Yizhak in the Oct. 7 cross-border attack that started the 4-month Israel-Hamas war.

The rescue took place in the southern border town of Rafah.

The army says both men are in good medical condition.

They are among the 136 hostages that Israel says remain in Hamas captivity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

