Three People Hospitalized following Late Night Shooting Incident at Kerala Bar

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 12-02-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 10:50 IST
Three employees of a local bar, located in the heart of this port city, suffered injuries in a late night shooting incident, police said on Monday.

The incident happened when one of the customers fired his ''handgun'' at the staff of the bar located in Kathrikadavu here following an altercation late Sunday night, they said.

As per the FIR, the four accused, who came to the bar to have liquor, had an altercation on the road in front of the bar's main gate.

The manager of the bar, who questioned them over engaging in a verbal duel in front of the establishment, was brutally assaulted by the accused later, it said.

He was beaten up and thrashed on the face and left thigh.

Seeing the manager being attacked, two employees of the bar- Sujin and Akhil-rushed to the spot and tried to stop the accused.

Enraged over this, the prime accused fired his handgun at them causing injuries on their abdomen and thighs, police added.

The accused managed to flee from the place in a car soon after the incident and the bar employees were rushed to a nearby hospital.

A case has been registered against four identifiable persons under various sections of IPC including 303 (attempt to murder).

A hunt has been launched to catch the accused based on CCTV visuals, police added. Meanwhile, there were news reports that the car suspected to have been used by the accused was found abandoned in nearby Muvattupuzha.

