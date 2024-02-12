Left Menu

Supreme Court dismisses PIL questioning appointment of deputy chief ministers

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL challenging the practice of appointing deputy chief ministers and said this does not breach the Constitution. The bench said such appointments do not breach any constitutional provisions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 12:22 IST
Supreme Court dismisses PIL questioning appointment of deputy chief ministers
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL challenging the practice of appointing deputy chief ministers and said this does not breach the Constitution. "This is just a label and even if you call someone a deputy chief minister, it does not change the status," a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachaud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said while trashing the PIL filed by the Public Political Party.

"A deputy CM is first and foremost a minister in the government of the state and this does not breach the Constitution," the bench said, adding that it does not create a class in itself.

The lawyer, appearing for the PIL petitioner, said states are setting a wrong example by appointing deputy chief ministers and this violates Article 14 (right to equality) under the Constitution. The bench said such appointments do not breach any constitutional provisions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024