Left Menu

Navi Finserv aims to secure up to Rs 600 cr through bond issuance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 13:38 IST
Navi Finserv aims to secure up to Rs 600 cr through bond issuance
  • Country:
  • India

NBFC firm Navi Finserv on Monday said it plans to raise up to Rs 600 crore through issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to fund business growth.

The total issue size includes a green shoe option of up to Rs 300 crore to retain oversubscription.

The secured, rated, listed NCDs will have tenors of 18, 27, and 36 months and offer effective yields between 10.47-11.19 per cent per annum, the company said in a statement.

The issue would open for subscription from February 26 onwards, it said.

The funds raised through the bond issue will be used for onward lending, financing, loan repayment, and general corporate purposes, it said.

This is the third capital raise through NCDs in the last two years by Sachin Bansal-led Navi Finserv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024