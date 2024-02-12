Left Menu

Officials deploy additional central forces to maintain normalcy in Haldwani, Uttarakhand

Earlier, over 1,000 soldiers were already deployed in the area.The police have so far arrested 30 people on charges of inciting violence during the demolition of illegal madrasa and namaz place on February 8, while raids are being conducted in different areas to arrest others.

PTI | Haldwani | Updated: 12-02-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 14:38 IST
Officials deploy additional central forces to maintain normalcy in Haldwani, Uttarakhand
  • Country:
  • India

The situation in the Banbhoolpura area here, the epicentre of the mob violence last week, was normal on Monday as additional troops of paramilitary forces were deployed to maintain law and order, officials said.

Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena said essential commodities are being supplied to the residents of the curfew-hit area and more facilities will also be provided to them soon.

Meena said additional companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed at sensitive places in Banbhoolpura.

On Sunday, the curfew was lifted in the rest of Haldwani except the Banbhoolpura area, after which the administration has streamlined the essential services, officials said.

The Banbhoolpura Primary Health Centre and the medical stores in the area have been opened on and gas cylinders are also being supplied to the residents, they added.

General manager of Kumaon Mandal Development Corporation A P Vajpayee said gas cylinders are also being distributed in other curfew-affected areas like Kidwai Nagar, Indira Nagar, and Nai Basti among others.

Along with this, vegetables, milk and other essential items are being delivered by the administration through vendors.

Meanwhile, additional companies of central paramilitary forces have also been deployed at sensitive locations. Earlier, over 1,000 soldiers were already deployed in the area.

The police have so far arrested 30 people on charges of inciting violence during the demolition of illegal madrasa and namaz place on February 8, while raids are being conducted in different areas to arrest others. Six rioters were killed while 60 people were injured in the violence on February 8, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024